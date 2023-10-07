New Bridge To Open Across Astarachay River Between Azerbaijan And Iran


10/7/2023 6:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new road bridge over the Astarachay river on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran will be completed and opened in the next two months, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that the new bridge is one of the most important projects in the attention of the two countries and that it will further increase the transit opportunities of the two countries.

The new bridge, which is being built over the Astarachay river, will be 97.5 meters long and 30.5 meters wide with three spans. It will have 4 traffic lanes, 2 backup lanes, and 2 pedestrian crossings, each 2.5 meters wide. The foundation of the new bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran over the Astarachay river was laid on January 25, 2022. The bridge project is expected to boost trade and cooperation between the two neighbors.

MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205355

