President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Russian President On Occasion Of His Birthday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a
phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on
October 7, Azernews reports.
The head of state congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday
and wished him new successes in his statehood activities and robust
health.
Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his
attention and congratulation.
The heads of state underlined successful development of friendly
relations between the countries in various fields, and discussed
the issues related to the prospects for cooperation
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.