President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Russian President On Occasion Of His Birthday


10/7/2023 6:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on October 7, Azernews reports.

The head of state congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him new successes in his statehood activities and robust health.

Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulation.

The heads of state underlined successful development of friendly relations between the countries in various fields, and discussed the issues related to the prospects for cooperation

MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search