Casualties As Russians Fire Rocket Volleys At Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the village of Shevchenkove of the Kupiansk district came under Russian rocket fire Saturday morning.

At least two people were injured in the area, Ukrinform reports with reference to the local police .

"At around 9:10, a rocket attack from the Russian Tornado-S MLRS system was launched at the village of in Shevchenkove,” the report reads, adding that a backyard of a residential building was hit and a local man, 56, was injured. Another rocket hit a agricultural field outside the settlement.

According to the report, at 10:00 the Russians again shelled Shevchenkove. Several hits were recorded: two within the settlement and one outside. As a result of the strole, a local man, 54, sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

The Russian Smerch MLRS also shelled the village of Nechvolodivka where no casualties were reported.

CSI teams, experts and bomb squads scrambled to the scenes of the strikes.

A criminal inquiry was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the Russians struck Kupiansk last night, dropping a guided aerial bomb, which damaged a number of residential buildings.

Photo: Kharkiv Region PD