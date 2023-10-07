Abbas Affirms Palestinian People's Right To Self-Defense

Ramallah, Oct. 7 (Petra) -Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Saturday chaired an emergency leadership meeting for a number of civilian and security officials.During the meeting, President Abbas stressed need to provide protection for Palestinian people, affirming Palestinians' right to self-defense to confront terrorism of settlers and occupation forces.Abbas also called for providing all support necessary to strengthen Palestinian people's steadfastness to face crimes of the Israeli occupation and Jewish settler gangs.

