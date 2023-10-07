GAM Mayor Appointed UNACLA Member

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) - United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, appointed Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, as a member of United Nations Advisory Committee of Local Authorities (UNACLA).The advisory team, which comprises 20 members from various countries across the world, will serve as a mechanism to strengthen engagement of local and regional governments and enhance their participation in the planning process to achieve sustainable development goals.The team will also engage stakeholders at the level of local administrations and enhance coordination and cooperation among cities, regions, countries and international operations, to support policies and determine resources needed to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and New Urban Agenda.