Hundreds Of Israelis Killed, Wounded In Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 7 (Petra) - Israeli media reported that hundreds of Israelis were killed or injured during the first hours of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.68 Israelis were killed, most were occupation soldiers, and over 140 others wounded, dozens in serious condition, who were transferred to Soroka Medical Center in Beer-Sheva, Hebrew website, Davar, reported from Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

