Fayez Mourns Passing Of Former PM Marouf Bakhit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) - Senate President, Faisal Fayez, mourned former member of the Upper House and ex-Prime Minister, Dr. Marouf Bakhit, who passed away on Saturday.In a statement, Fayez said Jordan lost a renowned political figure by Bakhit's death, as he was always honest and loyal to his nation and its king.Fayez also noted Bakhit's life was always characterized fully by sacrifice in the various positions, during his civil, military, and Senate posts.Fayez extended deep condolences to Bakhit's family.