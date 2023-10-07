PM Mourns Former Premier Marouf Bakhit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) - Prime Minister, Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, mourned former premier, Dr. Marouf Bakhit, who passed away Saturday morning.PM Khasawneh also expressed sincere condolences and sympathy on Bakhit's death.With Bakhit's passing, Jordan loses a loyal and sincere statesman, who served his country with unparalleled loyalty and valiantly defended the nation's positions and principles at various local and foreign levels, Khasawneh pointed out.The late Bakhit served as Jordan's Prime Minister and Minister of Defense twice; the first term spanned from 2005 to 2007 and the second in 2011.Moreover, Bakhit worked as Director of His Majesty King Abdullah II's office, Director of National Security, and a Senate member several times.Bakhit served as Jordan's Ambassador to Turkiye in 2002 and Israel in 2005.Bakhit, who holds a PhD in strategic studies from University of London, has received multiple local and foreign medals in recognition of his great efforts in many fields.