Lesotho: Digitalisation For Efficient Service Delivery

The Department of Transport and Traffic, Lesotho Road Fund and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) from South Africa held a meeting to discuss the importance of efficient service delivery via the electronic National Traffic Information System (eNaTIS) aimed at providing national traffic information.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Mr. Matjato Moteane said he feels honoured to be part of the discussion on efficient service delivery as a right of the people and how technology if properly used can be an enabler.

Mr. Moteane said the public transport sector is key because transport is the lifeblood of the economy, saying if public transport runs smoothly, safely, securely and efficiently then it means the wheels of the economy are also turning fast.

He added that for the smooth running of public transport, for law and order to be maintained on public roads and for assurance of compliance, they need cost-effective and efficient technology, noting that this is where efficient, reliable, cost-effective, quick responsiveness to escalated systems' issues and above all very user-friendly service providers come in.

Moreover, the Minister said technology is an enabler, saying with technology they can solve many problems that people are complaining about.

He stressed that with the technology, they can eliminate the queues and make sure people comply with the laws of this country.

He expressed hope for better services from this system as a promise they made as the government to Basotho.

The Road Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Nkekeletse Makara said the Road Fund signed the NATI system deal in 2019, saying the agreement mandate is to improve service delivery and they are hoping for the improved service delivery after this meeting.

“We have our respective responsibilities to ensure that the service that we give is efficient,” Mr. Makara said.

He noted that this is not going to be a smooth journey but the services they give have to be efficient, noting that the government has pronounced that the revenue service Lesotho must collect non-tax revenue and this was part of improving service delivery.

Also speaking, the RTMC Chief Executive Officer, Adv. Makhosini Msibi promised to offer improved service delivery going forward, noting that his department has worked hard in modifying the system.

“I can assure you that there is going to be tension because we have left no stone unturned for the benefit of the citizens of the country,” Adv. Msibi said.

This is a two-day meeting aimed at providing efficient services using the eNATI system.

