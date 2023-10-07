Defense Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Watch Next Stage Of Khazri-2023 Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7.
Azerbaijan Defense
Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Kazakhstan's Defense
Minister, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov and other officials
watched the next stage of the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical
Exercises, Trend reports.
First, the Defense Ministers were reported about the progress of
the exercises.
In accordance with the next episodes of the two-stage joint
exercises, the marines of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfully
accomplished all the tasks assigned in the training base in
interoperability with other types of troops.
In the next episodes of the two-stage joint exercises, the
marines and special forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan
successfully accomplished all tasks in interoperability with other
types of troops.
In general, Defense Ministers highly evaluated the progress of
the exercises and the professionalism of the servicemen the end,
valuable gifts were presented to a group of distinguished
servicemen.
It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation is
participating in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises as an
observer.
MENAFN07102023000187011040ID1107205316
