Russian Army Kills 506 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 7, 506 children have been killed in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full scale aggression.

“More than 1,636 children in Ukraine have suffered from the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of October 7, 2023, according to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 506 children were killed and more than 1,130 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office posted on Telegram.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway in the areas of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Russia's missile attack on downtown: 30 people injured as rescue operation ends

Most children were affected in Donetsk region - 488, Kharkiv region - 303, Kyiv region - 129, Kherson region - 128, Zaporizhzhia region – 99, Mykolaiv region - 97, Dnipropetrovsk region – 96, Chernihiv region – 72, and Luhansk region – 67.

On October 6, a 10-year-old boy was killed and an 11-month-old baby - his brother - was injured in Russian shelling of Kharkiv.

As reported, on October 6, at about 6:45 a.m., Russian troops launched missile attacks on Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv city. A road near a residential area and a three-story residential building were hit.

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 67-year-old grandmother were recovered from the rubble in Slobidskyi district. The victim's 11-month-old brother and parents were hospitalized with injuries. According to the prosecutor's office, the Russians struck with Iskander-M missiles.