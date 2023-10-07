Enemy Missile Damages Nine Private Houses In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava region, a Russian missile damaged nine private houses in Myrhorod district.
Dmytro Lunin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"An enemy missile exploded in Myrhorod district. Nine private houses were damaged," Lunin wrote.
According to him, no casualties have been recorded. Read also:
The enemy launched a missile attack on Poltava region around midnight.
As reported, an explosion rang out in Poltava region as air raid sirens went off around midnight. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
The photo is illustrative
