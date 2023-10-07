Enemy Lost 338 Soldiers, 52 Equipment Units, 1 Ammo Depot In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy lost 338 soldiers, 52 units of military equipment, 1 ammunition depot and another important facility in the Tavria sector in the past day.

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the Tavria sector, said this during the United News telethon on Ukrainian TV channels, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, the occupiers' total losses amounted to 338 people and 52 units of destroyed military equipment, that is, the enemy's activity is reflected in its losses. These include 7 tanks, 7 armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems, a BM-27 Uragan MLRS, 17 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment. We also destroyed an ammunition depot and another rather important enemy object," Shtupun said.

War update: Thirty-four combat engagements in different front

According to him, another 27 units of enemy equipment were damaged.

Shtupun said that the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector is ongoing.

At the same time, in the Tavria sector, the enemy launched 14 airstrikes, carried out 22 combat engagements, and fired 782 artillery shells in the past 24 hours.

In addition, according to him, the occupiers launched more than 10 unsuccessful attacks in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the Defense Forces repelled attacks on the outskirts of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, and north of Priyutne.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy northeast of Prokopivka, where the occupiers are attempting to recapture the lost positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 7, 2023 eliminated about 281,700 Russian aggressors, including 610 invaders in the past day alone.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov