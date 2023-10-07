Rescuers Show Consequences Of Morning Shelling In Village Near Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published photos showing consequences of a Russian morning shelling of Bilenke village near Zaporizhzhia. A local woman was killed in the shelling.

The Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia region posted photos on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"On October 7, around 07:45, the Russian army shelled one of the populated areas in Zaporizhzhia district. Arriving at the scene, rescuers found that the shelling had damaged five private houses," the post reads.

The incident is being investigated. Six rescuers are working at the scene.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was killed and two more people were injured in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia district.