August 2002: Moments From Life Given To Nation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, outstanding political and state figure, the main moments of the bright, rich and honourable life path of the Great Leader of Azerbaijan are presented, his unique political and state activity - moments of his life given to the people in chronological order, Azernews reports, citing AzerTac.

MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205310