Russian Peacekeepers In Garabagh Close 3 Monitoring Posts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed in the territory of
the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan have closed three observation
posts over the past 24 hours, Azernews reports,
citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
The ministry noted that two permanent and one temporary
observation posts were closed.
According to the data of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan
as of October 2, 2,608 small arms, 235 grenade launchers, 60
cannons and howitzers, 31 units of armoured vehicles, etc. were
confiscated after the completion of local anti-terrorist measures
in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.
To recall, dismantling of temporary observation posts along the
former line of contact between the parties in the Asgaran, Aghdara,
and Shusha districts has been completed.
Earlier, the head of the press service of the Russian Foreign
Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the length of stay of Russian
peacekeepers in Garabagh would be determined in contact with Baku
based on the situation in the region.
“The duration of the Russian peacekeepers' stay in Garabagh will
be determined in contact with Baku, depending on the situation on
the ground,” she explained.
Recall that the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to
areas of Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the tripartite
Declaration dated November 10, 2020.
