Protesters Clash With PESCO Staff Over Load Shedding In Peshawar And Bannu

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Frustrated citizens took to the streets in Peshawar, protesting against prolonged electricity load shedding. The infuriated residents not only confronted Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) staff but also forcibly entered the Dalazak grid station, where they managed to activate the Glozai feeder.

In a parallel incident in Bannu, local residents mobilized and besieged the Koram Garhi grid station. They resorted to stone-pelting and confronted Pesco personnel, ultimately succeeding in forcibly reactivating the incoming feeder.

PESCO's spokesperson disclosed alarming statistics, reporting that the Gulozai feeder suffered more than 93% losses due to electricity theft, while the Amandi feeder faced an 84% loss.

To ensure the safety of PESCO employees amid these escalating tensions, the police have been summoned to provide security.

