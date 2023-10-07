Kuwait Crude Oil Drops USD 1.48 To USD 87.85 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell USD 1.48 during Friday's trading to reach USD 87.85 per barrel, compared with USD 89.33 the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday. Brent futures rose by 51 cents to USD 84.58 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by 48 cents to USD 82.79 pb. (end) km

