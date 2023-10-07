Kuwait's Doha Expo Booth Showcases Country's Anti-Desertification Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's booth at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar sheds light on Kuwait's efforts to fight desertification and achieve sustainability.

The statement was made to KUNA on Saturday by head of Kuwait's booth at the event Abdullah Al-Tamimi. He added that the booth showcases plants that exist in Kuwait's environment.

The booth also teaches visitors about the stages of plant growth and methods of recycling water used for plants in the booth, and how to use it for beneficial purposes rather than wasting it, he said.

Doha's expo kicked off last Monday under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment", and conludes on March 28, 2024. (end)

