GFH Financial Group – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of GFH Financial Group (GFH) at ‘BB-’ and ‘B’, respectively. The Outlook on the LT FCR remains Stable.



The ratings remain underpinned by GFH’s adequate liquidity and low refinancing risk, as well as reasonable geographical diversification of assets and business lines. GFH’s satisfactory debt service capacity, extended debt maturity profile (following USD500mn 5-year sukuk issue in 2020), and adequate capitalisation also support the ratings. An additional credit strength is the consistently satisfactory ROAA and revenue generation during 2020-22 despite the difficult operating conditions. The major factors constraining the ratings are the challenging operating environments across the GCC, including elevated credit risk in the face of an uncertain global economic outlook. The reliance on wholesale sources of funds is considered a credit challenge. GFH’s high funding – and to lesser extent – asset concentration risks also constrain the ratings. Although not a credit weakness, the moderate degree of asset encumbrance is a vulnerability.



GFH is a well managed institution and has built a successful GCC-based business franchise. This is the culmination of management’s strategic objective to transform GFH from a purely Islamic investment bank into a fully integrated Sharia’a compliant financial group. In turn, both total assets and funding have significantly grown over the past four years, including at the retail bank subsidiary Khaleeji Bank (KB) in Bahrain (the latter was equivalent to 38% of consolidated assets in H1 23). The balance sheet expansion was in part driven by the launch of new business segments such as treasury and commercial banking. These achievements have helped to moderately diversify risk assets and revenue streams and improve GFH’s overall risk profile. That said, the wholesale nature of the business model continues to pose a credit challenge given the funding and asset concentration vulnerabilities. These risks are partially mitigated by the geographically diversified balance sheet (>40% of assets and liabilities are derived from outside Bahrain, notably GCC).



GFH has continued to focus on improving balance sheet liquidity by decisively expanding treasury and money market activities. Consequently, liquidity − mainly consisting of government and quasi government sukuk (Bahrain, Oman, UAE & KSA), as well as cash and bank balances – has increased to a satisfactory level. The improved liquidity is a credit strength and we expect this to remain the case in the short to medium term. The sizeable sukuk portfolio can be repo’d (or sold) in response to cash requirements as and when necessary. However, there is a relatively high degree of issuer concentration in the sukuk portfolio and this is a credit challenge. The treasury segment is deemed as being one of GFH’s avenues for earning stable spread income and is considered a low risk activity.



Liquidity continues to be carefully managed as this – as well as maintaining an appropriate funding structure − remains crucial for debt service under both normal and distressed conditions. This has been a fundamental pillar of GFH’s funding policy, particularly as wholesale banks do not have a lender of last resort in Bahrain. Debt maturities are within the repayment capacity of GFH and do not pose any refinancing challenges at present. These factors support the ratings. However, the moderate degree of asset encumbrance means that GFH’s financial flexibility is rather limited.



GFH’s extended debt maturity profile is a credit positive. Nevertheless, GFH remains reliant on wholesale funding due to regulatory restrictions on gathering retail deposits. This remains a credit challenge. Placements from financial and non-financial institutions, together with equity of investment account holders, remain the largest component of wholesale funding. These funds are sourced predominately from institutions within the GCC region (Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain), and have demonstrated a rather high degree of resilience. Although the funding concentration is a credit weakness, this risk factor is partially mitigated by adequate liquid asset holdings. We anticipate funding concentrations to persist in the short to medium term.



The quality of the small financing portfolio is satisfactory and mostly held at the KB level. KB is a Sharia’a compliant universal bank and can raise retail deposits. The bank is supervised and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), and is deemed of strategic importance to GFH. As KB has a sound risk profile, this sharply reduces any likelihood of needing parent liquidity or capital support.



GFH’s balance sheet leverage ratio decreased further to an adequate 10.2% in H1 23 as a result of successive declines in total capital due to a combination of factors, including the loss related to past CBB Covid measures, the capital injection in KB, cash dividend payments, and acquired treasury shares. However, the utilisation of a leverage ratio at the consolidated level is skewed to some degree by KB – a retail deposit taking institution.



GFH’s moderately improved capitalisation is a rating supporting factor. Although regulatory capital slipped in money terms in H1 23, this was more than offset by a contraction in total risk weighted assets. High quality CET 1 funds provided the bulk of regulatory capital. However, the nature of GFH’s business model means that a stronger capital base would provide an additional buffer against unforeseen risks. Management have advised CI that the shareholders have in principle pre-emptively approved a USD300mn AT1 capital issue in the event a capital infusion is required. GFH’s capital flexibility is considered limited given its modest internal capital generation and the absence of a major strategic shareholder. We anticipate capital ratios to remain at broadly their current levels over the next 12 months.



GFH remains a relatively steady performer. It generates reasonable net profit and ROAA despite the concentration risks prevalent in the balance sheet. Revenue from commercial banking and treasury activities are having a beneficial impact on recurring income. On the grounds of GFH’s recent track record (2020-22), CI expects this to remain the case in the short to medium term, notwithstanding the uncertain global economic outlook. Although the high global interest rate environment negatively impacted GFH’s net financing margin (NFM) in 2022 and H1 23, interim results suggest that margin compression has eased. We therefore expect NFM to return to mild positive territory in the short term as profit-earning assets reprice upwards. However, operating income is anticipated to remain skewed toward non-financing income, reflecting the reliance to some degree on transactional banking. Despite effective cost control, GFH’s modest operating profitability provides limited loss absorption capacity.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that GFH’s overall risk profile will more than likely remain stable despite the prevailing high credit risk in the face of global economic headwinds.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is currently limited upside to the ratings as GFH’s ratings are constrained by Bahrain’s country ceiling (‘BB-’). A higher rating would require a reduction in Bahrain sovereign risk, as well as a significant improvement in GFH’s concentration risk and capitalisation.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our expectation, the LT FCR could be lowered by one notch and/or the Outlook revised to Negative over the next 12 months if GFH’s risk profile and credit metrics deteriorate significantly.



