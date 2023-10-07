TTG 2023 aims at Mediterranean Leadership

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) Holidays as an opportunity for ethical consumption: at IEG’s marketplace, foreign destinations focus on sustainability



Rimini, 6th October 2023 – With 55 foreign destinations, 1,000 buyers from all over the world, 2,700 exhibitors spread over 26 halls and the aim of becoming the reference point for the travel industry in the entire Mediterranean basin, the 60th edition of TTG Travel Experience, Italian Exhibition Group's tourism show, will be the most international ever.

One of the new features at the 2023 edition, to be held from 11th to 13th October in Rimini, will be the chance for the foreign buyers in attendance to meet foreign tourist destinations as well as Italian ones. Starting with Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Morocco and Jordan, which, for the second year running, is confirmed as country partner.



The event - which takes place at the same time as InOut, the new contract exhibition - explores and acts as a mouthpiece for a sector that, the world over, is trying to reinvent itself in order to build an all-round ethical offer: not only the environment but also social issues, encouraging relations between people and other living species. All this will be reflected in The World section offer, where the main international destinations will gather and where the transformative instances of tourism and hospitality will be highlighted. No longer simply a means of escapism, the travel product is changing to meet the new challenges imposed by contemporaneity, as also advocated by the UWTO on World Tourism Day.



The 2023 edition of TTG, which, as we mentioned earlier, will bring a good 55 international destinations to Rimini, including the return of Turkey, while Portugal and Egypt will be enlarging their presence at the show, an important recognition of the event’s strategic role. The number of foreign buyers is also worth noting with no less than 1,000, from 62 countries, 58% of which will be European and 42% non-European. A new entry will be China, which has decided to participate once again in the Rimini event to reconstruct its tourism offer.



TTG Travel Experience, the community catalyst that inspires every tourism operator, will once again this year combine the exhibition aspect with a full calendar of events and meeting opportunities, with the aim of reaffirming its nature as a business partner able to promote both the marketing of tourist destinations and the exchange of knowledge, information and best practices for the growth of all operators along the supply chain.



