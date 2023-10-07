Company In Hammerfest Receives Award In London For Outstanding Entrepreneurship In The Automotive Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The award aims to highlight the work developed by Brazilians in various areas outside their country of origin.

- Stephany SæterHAMMERFEST, FINNMARK, NORWAY, October 7, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stephany Sæter, a 34-year-old Brazilian and Norwegian citizen, who received the 'Best of Brazil in the World' award in London for her exceptional entrepreneurship in the automotive sector. Stephany, along with her husband, Rune Sæter, runs an automotive aesthetics company called Sæter Glans Og Polish in Hammerfest, Norway. The award, presented by the British magazine High Profile Magazine, aims to recognize the achievements of Brazilians working outside their home country.Stephany expressed her gratitude for the award, considering it a significant milestone in her professional life. She acknowledged the challenges she faced as an immigrant starting from scratch in a new market and learning a new language and culture. She is proud to represent Hammerfest, the city she now calls home, and to showcase the potential of women in.The award ceremony, which took place on September 16th, featured 21 categories, including entrepreneurs, lawyers, singers, and writers, showcasing the diverse talents and contributions of Brazilians worldwide.Stephany's success serves as an inspiration to fellow entrepreneurs and immigrants, demonstrating the rewards that come with dedication, investment, and courage. The recognition she received in London signifies the impact of her hard work and the positive image she represents for both Brazil and Norway.Overall, this award highlights the achievements and contributions of Brazilians in various fields outside Brazil, emphasizing their talent, resilience, and ability to thrive in new environments.

