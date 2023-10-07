Birla Public School Marks Grandparents Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The staff and students of Kindergarten, and Primary 1 of Birla Public School dedicated a special day to the grandparents, where they were invited to witness a scintillating programme prepared and presented by their grandchildren.

They were warmly welcomed by the staff and their grandchildren entertained them with music and dance.

Management Representative Chindhu Antony graced the occasion with her presence and a delightful speech to honour the grandparents. Acting Principal Radhika Rele greeted and addressed the gathering and Vice-Principal, Edna Fernandez, concluded by thanking and appreciating the guests for the day.

Students and the grandparents presented a vibrant and mesmerising twinning fashion show after which the young ones expressed their love, respect, and gratitude towards their grandparents by giving them a gift. The sheer excitement and enthusiasm could be felt in the air as there were skits, and dances in different languages presented by the teachers.

To make the day even more eventful and to bring out the child in the grandparents, they shook a leg and swayed to the foot-tapping music. There were game stalls put up with exciting prizes. The photo booths captured the memorable moments. It was truly a red-letter day for the young Birlites and their grandparents.

What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humour, comfort, and lessons in life. A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a best friend.