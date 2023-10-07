ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table

(MENAFN- NewsIn) October 7 (newsin) – The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 marks the 13th installment of this prestigious quadrennial event. Organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), this One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament has been eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. Hosted by India, the tournament kicked off on 5 October 2023 and is set to culminate on 19 November 2023.
Participating Teams: This edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup features a total of ten national teams, bringing together a thrilling mix of cricketing talent from across the globe. The participating nations include:
Afghanistan
Australia
Bangladesh
England
India
Netherlands
New Zealand
Pakistan
South Africa
Sri Lanka
