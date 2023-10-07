How Many Women Die Of Breast Cancer Annually In Sri Lanka?

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Oct 7 (DailyMirror) – Around 700–800 fatalities are reported annually due to breast cancer in Sri Lanka, a medical expert said.

Consultant Community Physician of the National Cancer Control Programme Dr. Suraj Perera told the media that there were 5,189 patients identified in Sri Lanka by 2020.

“It means there are 14 cases reported on a daily basis,” he said.

Asserting that early diagnosis can lead to a cure for the disease, he said around 10,000 women who fell sick with it had been treated fully. He said monthly breast cancer screening is important for every woman above 20 years.

