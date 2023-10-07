A Festive Feast With Avocado

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India As the festive season approaches, our taste buds eagerly anticipate the delightful array of treats that are about to grace our plates. It is a time for culinary delights, celebration, and joy. However, amidst the festivity and abundance of delicious food, nutrition and health are often compromised.



However, there is one green fruit that can both elevate your festive feasts and keep your well-being a top priority... the Avocado, which stands for its unique texture and flavour.





Moreover, avocados offer a healthy option amidst all the indulgence. Packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, they can help keep cholesterol levels in check, contributing to overall cardiovascular health. Additionally, avocados are a rich source of essential nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to your festive spread.





Naturally, the desire is to relish the season's culinary pleasures without sacrificing enjoyment. By incorporating avocados into your festive recipes, you can strike that balance, allowing you to revel in the festive spread, whilst fully embracing the spirit of celebration.





The World Avocado Organization encourages you to consider avocados not only for their culinary prowess but also as a nutritious choice that can improve well-being. So, this festive season, let avocados be your companion in the kitchen.





About the World Avocado Organization

The World Avocado Organization is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organization promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public.





For further information, please visit: avocadofruitoflife .





Avocado Coconut Burfi





Recipe and photo credit: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi





Serves: 2 people

Preparation time: 15 minutes





Ingredients



2 avocados

3 Tbsp clarified butter

1⁄4 cup pistachio

21⁄2 Tbsp semolina

1 cup sugar











1⁄2 cup water











1 Tsp green cardamom powder







1 cup coconut (shredded)



Method

1 Cut the avocado in half, running your knife lengthwise down the centre. Twist the avocado halves to separate.

2. Very carefully strike the center of the stone with your knife.

To avoid injury, make sure there are no fingers in the way.

Use a hand towel to hold the avocado.

3. Holding the knife in one hand and the avocado half in

the other, gently twist the blade of the knife until the stone

loosens.

4. Using a large spoon, gently scoop under the edge of the

skin and remove the avocado inside.



5. Put the avocado into the blender. Blend until the mix has a

thick texture.



6. Heat a kadai on medium flame and add ghee. Leave some

ghee for greasing.

7. Blend the pistachio in the blender. Add semolina to the ghee

and sauté until golden brown.

8. Take a pan, add sugar, water and green cardamom

powder and cook to boil.

9. Add shredded coconut to the pan of semolina, avocado puree,

and pistachio powder. Slowly add sugar syrup into the pan

and mix well.

10. Grease the square mold with ghee.



11. Add pistachio and avocado batter to the mold

and set for 2 hours at room temperature.





Pesto Pasta with Avocado









Serves: 2 people

Preparation time: 15 minutes





Ingredients



2 avocados

250 g rigatoni (pasta)

2-3 tbsp fresh pesto





Method

1 Cook the pasta according to the directions on the package in plenty of salted water until al dente.

2. Halve the avocados, remove the stones and peel off the skin. Dice the avocado.

3. Drain the pasta. Stir in the pesto and avocado cubes. Place in a serving dish, season with salt and pepper and serve.





Recipe Tip

Make your own pesto: in a small food processor whiz up a generous handful of fresh basil leaves with 1

tablespoon of pine nuts, 1 garlic clove, 4

tablespoons of avocado oil and a handful of grated Parmesan

cheese. Season the pesto with salt and pepper.





Recipe Tip

Delicious with grated Parmesan cheese