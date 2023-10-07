Comedian Jimmy Carr To Make Debut Performance In India, Reveals Tour Dates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Comedian Jimmy Carr has made an exciting announcement, revealing his plans to perform in India for the very first time an Instagram post on Friday, he shared the tour dates for his upcoming shows in India, scheduled for next year. Jimmy is scheduled to entertain audiences in three different cities across the country an unexpected move, comedian Jimmy Carr delighted his fans by revealing his tour dates on Friday. The British comic made the announcement through an Instagram post, where he posted an image displaying the tour dates for his \"Terribly Funny\" show in India. This tour is scheduled to visit New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore on January 19, 20, and 21, respectively Read: Comedian Andrew Schultz roasts Canadian PM, calls him 'Justinder Trudeau,' video breaks internet: WatchIn the caption he shared,“Very excited to announce my first ever tour dates in India! I'll be bringing the Terribly Funny tour to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in January 2024. Tickets are on sale now at JIMMYCARR”Reacting to the post, many fans expressed their surprise and excitement. One said, \"Are we really ready for Jimmy Carr? India, are you sure?\" Another said, \"Yes yes yes!!\" \"Welcome to India.\" a comment read. Another added, \"Finallyyy.\"Jimmy Carr, famous for his dry and concise one-liners, gained prominence as the presenter of Channel 4 panel shows like \"8 Out of 10 Cats,\" \"8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown,\" and \"The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.\"Also Read: 'If Trevor Noah really bothered about fans...': Grammy winning musician Ricky Kej slams 'irresponsible artist'However, in 2022, he encountered significant controversy due to comments he made about the Holocaust during his Netflix special, \"His Dark Material.\" These remarks sparked a substantial backlash and even led to a petition urging the removal of the segment in which he joked about the genocide long ago, Emmy award-winning TV host and comedian Trevor Noah had a scheduled performance in India. Unfortunately, he had to announce the cancellation of his shows in Bengaluru due to unforeseen 'technical issues'.Also Read: 'Hyperbole, exaggeration part of art', Hasan Minhaj defends fabricating details in his standup comediesAt the last minute, Trevor Noah posted on his social media account (presumably Twitter or Instagram) to announce the sudden cancellation of his shows and offered his sincere apologies for the resulting disappointment. In his subsequent scheduled show in Mumbai, he humorously criticized the subpar conditions of the venue.

