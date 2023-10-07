Thank You For Coming Review: Shehnazz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar Lauded By Netizens; 'Daring' Subject Applauded

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On October 6, the highly-anticipated comedy film "Thank You For Coming" hit theaters, marking the directorial debut of Karan Boolani. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, this star-studded movie features a remarkable cast that includes Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, alongside Karan Kundrra and veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The film had already generated significant buzz with its trailer release and its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Since its early morning release, "Thank You For Coming" has resonated strongly with audiences, receiving a flood of positive reviews. Viewers are particularly effusive in their praise of the stellar performances by the cast, with Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill emerging as standout stars. Moreover, the film is receiving applause for its bold and daring subject matter.

Enthusiastic netizens have taken to social media, including platforms like X (formerly Twitter), to share their thoughts and reviews of the film. It's evident that "Thank You For Coming" has struck a chord with its audience, and its captivating performances and audacious storyline are garnering well-deserved recognition.



One X user commented, ''Finally watched this masterpiece. It's a must watch movie not just for women but men as well. The movie teaches you to be unapologetically yourself! Love yourself and live your life on your own terms and conditions!



Another user praised Shehnazz Gill. Here's what she wrote, ''Watching you excel, grow & shine is like meri behen ya beti tarakki kar rahi hai !! Khoob aage badho, khoob naam/ paisa kamao , khoob khush raho cause you deserve this !! Love - Di''





