Kerala Spices Board Fraud: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Absconding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: Akhil Sajeev, the main accused in the appointment bribery case linked to Kerala Health Department will be produced before the Pathanamthitta court today (Oct 7). He is also the first accused in the Spices Board fraud case. Meanwhile, the second accused in this case, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader Rajesh, a resident of Ranni has gone absconding. He is also an accused in another fraud case. The complaint is that he cheated by taking Rs 4,39,340 (4.39 lakhs) from a native of Omallur.



In the meantime, further details regarding the Spices Board hiring fraud registered by the Pathanamthitta police have surfaced. Rajesh, the leader of the Yuva Morcha, acquired Rs. 91800. Akhil Sajeev reportedly received Rs

2.4 lakh.

Rajesh reportedly received the funds from Akhil Sajeev for the Spices Board appointment.



Akhil Sajeev is being produced before the court today

as he was detained in connection with the fund misappropriation case while serving as the CITU office secretary. A Kozhikode group, which included Raheez, was the primary planner of the hiring process, according to Akhil Sajeev's testimony. Raheez was earlier arrested by the police. This group was responsible for posing as the employees of the health minister and demanding money. Additionally, Akhil claimed that he was unfamiliar with the complainant, Haridasan.

Adv. Basit, Adv. Rahees, Adv. Leninraj and Shiuroop are allegedly the major offenders of the appointment fraud, according to Akhil Sajeev's statement.

The Cantonment Police in Thiruvananthapuram will soon approach the court to take Akhil, who was arrested by the Pathanamthitta police, into custody.