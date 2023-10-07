Selena Gomez Grateful For Mental Health Awareness Fundraiser Support; Says "The Future Is Bright"

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Selena Gomez, the renowned pop star, recently hosted the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, a charity event aimed at raising funds for mental health education and awareness among youth. The gala featured three distinct looks sported by the singer, and it included an auction of various items and experiences, including coveted Taylor Swift concert tickets that sold for a remarkable $15,000.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude on Instagram, Selena Gomez shared images from the memorable night and captioned them with words of appreciation. She remarked,

"My heart is full after this week's inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit. This has always been a dream of mine and I'm forever grateful to everyone who has joined us on this mission to expand mental health services and education for young people around the world." Gomez also expressed her encouragement at the overwhelming love and support she received in the room, concluding with,

"The future is bright, this is only the beginning. Love you all so much!"





Social media users swiftly responded to her gratitude post, with one writing,"Glowing inside out. We are so proud of you Sel,

thanks for doing what you do, always!!!" Actress Zoe Saldana chimed in, saying, "Sorry I missed it lady! but we're so Proud of YOU!" The official iHeart page also joined in, exclaiming,

"The future is bright [x4 red heart emojis]." Numerous others showered the comments section with heart emojis.

During the event, Selena Gomez dazzled in three different outfits. Her first look featured a stunning silver sequined Valentino halter gown. This was followed by a striking purple Rahul Mishra dress adorned with exquisite hand-embroidered floral designs. For the final portion of the gala, she graced the stage in a captivating black Monse jungle print mini dress.

The charity auction featured a variety of enticing items, including VIP tickets to Taylor Swift's highly successful Eras Tour. Actor Paul Rudd offered an exclusive movie night experience, while Camila Cabello was open to sharing a lunch with a generous donor. Soccer legend Lionel Messi also contributed by donating a signed jersey to the cause.

Among the notable attendees at the event was Martin Short, Gomez's co-star from "Only Murders in the Building," who served as the auctioneer for the gala. DJ and producer Marshmello added musical flair to the function with a performance, and Selena Gomez shared cherished moments with him in her Instagram gratitude post.

It's worth noting that in addition to her philanthropic efforts, Selena Gomez is currently immersed in the creation of her forthcoming album and was recently spotted in the vibrant city of Paris, France, further solidifying her status as a multifaceted artist with a passion for making a positive impact on the world.

