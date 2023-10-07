(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tata Group-owned Air India has provided a glimpse of its revamped planes featuring a new logo. Travellers can expect to see the new look on the airline's A350 planes this winter. Following its full acquisition by Tata Sons in January 2022, Air India embarked on a rebranding effort. The airline's fresh logo showcases a modern design with a color palette of gold, red, and purple, replacing the previous logo featuring a red swan with orange spokes inside it.

The new logo, known as "The Vista," draws inspiration from the summit of a golden window frame, symbolizing boundless possibilities, progress, and the airline's confident vision for the future, according to a company statement in August.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & MD, emphasized the significance of colors, patterns, shapes, and their representation while highlighting the airline's ongoing transformation to redefine the role of India's flagship carrier.

In addition to the rebranding, Air India announced the inauguration of a vast warehouse facility in Delhi designed for storing more than 1,000,000 engineering spares essential for aircraft maintenance. Covering an area of 54,000 sq ft and situated near Terminal 3 within Delhi Airport's cargo complex, the centralized warehousing facility is expected to enhance flight turnaround times for departures from Delhi.