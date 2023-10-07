Sunny Leone Stuns In Chic Fashion For Night Out; To Re-Create Iconic Madhuri Dixit Song 'Mere Piya Ghar Aaya'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunny Leone is renowned for her bold and eclectic fashion choices, and she once again turned heads with her recent stylish ensemble for a Friday night outing. The actress effortlessly exuded glamour in a black T-shirt paired with a matching black overcoat. Complementing her top, she wore a denim skirt in shades of white and grey and completed her chic look with a sleek black handbag, striking the perfect balance between elegance and charm.

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's "Jism 2" and has since appeared in various films such as "Jackpot," "Ragini MMS 2," "Ek Paheli Leela," and more. Notably, she recently made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for her movie "Kennedy." The actress, who is also known for her memorable dance numbers, is set to recreate an iconic song originally performed by Madhuri Dixit in an upcoming project.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone shared an exciting update about the project, writing, "So proud to share this with the world!! It was such an honor to remake @madhuridixitnene's song in such a big way #MerePiyaGharAaya2.0 TEASER is OUT now."

According to sources, Sunny Leone is preparing to take center stage in a special song that pays a heartfelt tribute to Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance number. She has been diligently practicing the song for several days, putting in a lot of effort to perfect every aspect of it.

Sunny Leone's Cannes debut was truly memorable, where she attended the screening of her film "Kennedy" alongside director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat. Even before its theatrical release, the movie generated significant buzz after being selected for screening at the Cannes Film Festival. "Kennedy" also features Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett, and Pramod Sanghi in prominent roles.

Sunny Leone's upcoming project, "Quotation Gang," promises an exciting cinematic experience. The crime thriller boasts an impressive cast, including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sarah, and has been filmed in scenic locations such as Kashmir, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.