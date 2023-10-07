Mysuru Dasara 2023: Public Entry Restricted Inside Palace On THESE Dates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In celebration of Mysuru Dasara, public access to the palace will be restricted during the Dasara Mahotsav 2023, allowing the royal family of Mysore to perform religious ceremonies.

The restrictions include:

- No entry on August 8th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the abdication of the throne.

- Enthronement rituals from 10 am to 1 pm on August 9th.

- A private Darbar from 10 am to 2 pm on August 15th.

- Pooja Kainkarya of the royal family on August 23rd from 10 am to 2 pm.

- No entry to the palace for the entire day on August 24th due to Vijayadashami.

The executive officer of the Mysore Palace Board confirmed these restrictions.

Preparations for the world-famous Mysuru Dussehra 2023 have commenced, including the assembly of the Golden Throne on August 9th, followed by various puja rituals. Crowned animals, including an elephant, horse, and cow, will arrive at the cowshed later in the morning.

On August 15th, a lion assembly will be held from 6 am to 6:25 pm, with Kankan Dharana during Shubha Lagna from 07:05 am to 7:45 am. A private Darbar is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

On August 20th, Saraswati Puja will take place from 10:05 am to 10:25 am, followed by Kalaratri Puja on August 21st and Durgasthami Puja on August 22nd and 23rd. Chandihoma will commence at 5:30 a.m. on August 23rd, featuring a crowned elephant, horse, and cow arriving at the elephant door.

At 9:30 am, Chandihoma Purnahuti will be conducted, and at 12:20 pm, Ayudha Puja will begin, during which Yaduveera Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar will worship the weapons. The day will conclude with a private Durbar and ceremonial dissolution of the lion assembly and bangle ceremony at Vani Vilasa Deva's residence. Yaduveera Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar will perform Daptar Puja at Ambavilasa and receive Darshan of Amala Devi at Mahasannidhana.