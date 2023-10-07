Earth to Mars: 8 planets; and facts that will blow your mind

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars, our solar system boasts 8 diverse planets, each with its own captivating mysteries and unique characteristics. Join us on a cosmic journey to explore these celestial wonders

Despite its proximity to the Sun, Mercury has ice at its poles. In the planet's perpetually shadowed craters, temperatures can drop low enough for water ice to exist

Venus rotates in the opposite direction to most other planets, a phenomenon called retrograde rotation. It also rotates incredibly slowly, with its day being longer than its year

Earth is the only known planet where plate tectonics occur, shaping its surface and creating geological features like mountains, earthquakes, and volcanoes

Mars has the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, but it also has the longest canyon, Valles Marineris, which is over 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) long

Jupiter's magnetosphere is so massive that if it were visible from Earth, it would appear larger in our sky than the Sun, despite being much farther away

Saturn is less dense than water, which means it would float in a giant bathtub if such a colossal tub were available. Its low density is due to its mostly gaseous composition

Uranus, often referred to as the "sideways planet" because of its extreme axial tilt. This means that it essentially rotates on its side, poles pointing almost directly at the Sun

Neptune experiences some of the most extreme weather in the solar system, including massive storms and high-speed winds. One such storm, known as the Dark Spot

Despite its small size and remote location in the Kuiper Belt, Pluto has a surprisingly complex and diverse landscape, mountains made of water ice and a thin nitrogen atmosphere