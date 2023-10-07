Mumbai To Goa: 7 MUST Visit Places In Western India For October Travel


Mumbai to Goa are 7 MUST visit places in Western India for October travel, offering a mix of beaches, festivals, and cultural experiences



October marks the beginning of the off-season in Goa, meaning fewer crowds and better deals on accommodations. Enjoy the beaches, water sports, and vibrant nightlife.



In October, the weather is more comfortable than the scorching summer months. Visit iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and enjoy the local cuisine



October is the beginning of the Rann of Kutch festival. The white salt desert looks stunning under the full moon



Pune is known for its pleasant weather in October. You can explore historical sites like Shaniwar Wada, enjoy the local culture



In October, Ahmedabad hosts Navratri, a vibrant and energetic nine-night festival celebrating traditional dance, music, and culture. Visit Sabarmati Ashram



Udaipur boasts pleasant weather in October. Explore the majestic palaces, serene lakes, and vibrant bazaars. It's an excellent time for boat rides on Lake Pichola



The Pink City is another Rajasthan gem. October offers comfortable weather for exploring historic forts like Amber Fort, City Palace, and the Hawa Mahal

