Met Predicts Rain, Snowfall In J & K From Oct 9

A meteorological department official said that a brief spell of rain may occur at isolated places of Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Fair to partly cloudy weather has been forecast in both Jammu and Kashmir regions on October 8.

“Rain/snowfall over higher reaches is likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir during 9th evening/night with main activity on 10th (70-80% chance),” he said.

On October 11-13, he said, mainly dry was expected.

From October 14-20, he said, mainly dry was in store in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he said, a brief spell of rain/snowfall over higher reaches can't be ruled out although chances are less.

The weatherman has also urged farmers to postpone harvesting on October 9th (evening-10th).

