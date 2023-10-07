Met Predicts Rain, Snowfall In J & K From Oct 9

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weatherman on Saturday forecast rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir on October 9 evening and 10.
A meteorological department official said that a brief spell of rain may occur at isolated places of Kashmir during next 24 hours.
Fair to partly cloudy weather has been forecast in both Jammu and Kashmir regions on October 8.
“Rain/snowfall over higher reaches is likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir during 9th evening/night with main activity on 10th (70-80% chance),” he said.
On October 11-13, he said, mainly dry was expected. Read Also Heat Wave In Kashmir Over: MeT Office Season's First Snowfall Dips Mercury In Kashmir
From October 14-20, he said, mainly dry was in store in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he said, a brief spell of rain/snowfall over higher reaches can't be ruled out although chances are less.
The weatherman has also urged farmers to postpone harvesting on October 9th (evening-10th).
