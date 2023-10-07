Sumy Region Shelled With Grad MLRS, Mortars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of October 7, the Russians shelled Sumy region with Grad MLRS and mortars.
"In the morning, the Russians launched two strikes on border areas. Ten explosions were recorded," the Sumy Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram .
In particular, Krasnopillia and Druzhba communities came under fire. The enemy shelled Druzhba community with Grad MLRS, six explosions were recorded. Krasnopillia community came under mortar fire. Four explosions rang out.
As reported, on October 6, the Russians launched eight strikes on the border areas, 51 explosions were recorded. Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhine communities were struck.
