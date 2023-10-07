Yermak Meets With U.S. Institute Of Peace Vice President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak met with William Taylor, vice president for Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace and a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Experts from the U.S. Institute of Peace also took part in the meeting, Ukrinform reports with reference to the President's Office .

Yermak noted the importance of the recent visit of the President of Ukraine to the United States, where many important meetings were held.

According to him, Ukraine appreciates the unwavering support of U.S. President Biden and his administration, the bipartisan support in Congress, as well as the support of the American public.

The President's Office head underscored the need to continue communication with American politicians, people who shape public opinion, and citizens regarding the importance of the U.S. support for Ukraine in confronting Russia's full-scale aggression.

In addition, he noted the importance of the unity of the United States and Europe in supporting Ukraine, which was emphasized by Volodymyr Zelensky during his participation in the third European Political Community Summit held on Thursday.

Yermak also briefed the delegation of the U.S. Institute of Peace about the work on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, the corresponding meetings with representatives of the diplomatic corps dedicated to each of the ten points of the Formula, and about preparations for the next meeting of diplomatic advisers regarding the key principles of restoring sustainable and just peace in Ukraine.



As reported by Ukrinform, Andriy Yermak in a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Ajit Kumar Doval discussed preparations for the upcoming third meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Photo: President's Office