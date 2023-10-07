Azerbaijan, EBRD Take Up Co-Op Outlooks On Railway Transport Industry Digitalization

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) discussed the possibilities of cooperation on digitalization
in the field of "government cloud", metro and rail transport, the
Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad
Nabiyev said, Trend reports.
"During the meeting with Matteo Patrone, Executive
Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus of the EBRD, we
discussed the progress of the broadband Internet expansion project
implemented by Aztelecom LLC using a loan from the EBRD," said
Nabiyev on X (Twitter).
The EBRD and Aztelecom reached an agreement on
financing the development of digital infrastructure in the regions
of Azerbaijan in December 2022.
"This was done jointly with our partners from the EU,
who supported the allocation of a loan of up to $50 million with a
guarantee through the European Fund for Sustainable Development. At
the EBRD, we believe that investing in digitalization means
investing in the future. Reliable access to broadband services will
bring tangible benefits to more than 280,000 households in the
regions of Azerbaijan. By bridging the digital divide between the
capital and rural areas, the project will also benefit local
businesses by making them and their existing or potential workforce
more competitive, contributing to the broader development of
Azerbaijan's economy in a more inclusive manner,” said Patrone.
I am also pleased that the EU intends to provide a
grant of one million euros to the Ministry of Digital Development
and Transport to improve competition and regulation in the
telecommunications sector of Azerbaijan, as well as to strengthen
the corporate governance of borrowers. This partnership between the
EBRD, the EU, Aztelecom and the government of Azerbaijan,
supporting the transformation of a state-owned company, is indeed a
success story, on the basis of which we would like to continue
cooperation," Patrone said.
MENAFN07102023000187011040ID1107205073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.