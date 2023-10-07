New Bridge To Open Over Astarachay River Midst Azerbaijan And Iran Iranian Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. A new road bridge
over the Astarachay river on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran
will be completed and opened in the next two months, Iranian
Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said,
Trend reports.
The minister noted that the new bridge is one of the most
important projects in the attention of the two countries and that
it will further increase the transit opportunities of the two
countries.
The new bridge, which is being built over the Astarachay river,
will be 97.5 meters long and 30.5 meters wide with three spans. It
will have 4 traffic lanes, 2 backup lanes, and 2 pedestrian
crossings, each 2.5 meters wide. The foundation of the new bridge
between Azerbaijan and Iran over the Astarachay river was laid on
January 25, 2022. The bridge project is expected to boost trade and
cooperation between the two neighbors.
As reported, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development
Mehrdad Bazrpash visited Azerbaijan on October 6, 2023, for a 2-day
visit and held a number of meetings with several officials to
discuss bilateral issues.
