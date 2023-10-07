Kyrgyz FM Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Bishkek: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic H E Jeenbek Kulubayev received yesterday a copy of the credentials of H E Ali Jaber Mohammed Al Ghufran Al Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Kyrgyz Republic.

