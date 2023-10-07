PSA Participates In 12Th Session Of OIC Statistical Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Planning and Statistics Authority participated in the activities of the 12th session of the Statistical Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on October 3 - 4.

The State of Qatar was represented at the session by Assistant to the President of Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) Mohammed Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Nuaimi.

Director of PSA Statistics Department Mohammad Saeed Al Mohannadi made a presentation on Qatar's progress in achieving Goal 8 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): Decent Work and Economic Growth.

The session discussed the 2020 round of the Global Program on Population and Housing Censuses, particularly regarding the use of geospatial technologies to support census activities and capacity development in terms of the best practices for better e-learning programs in the field of official statistics. Furthermore, the session saw discussions on monitoring the indicators of SDG 8.