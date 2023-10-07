Chief Of Staff Meets Commander Of Royal Saudi Land Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met on Thursday with Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces H E Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al Mutair, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting dealt with discussing issues of joint interest and discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of ranking officers of the Qatari Armed Forces.