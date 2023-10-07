Qatar Affirms Vienna Declaration A Document To Human Rights Rules

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar stressed the great importance represented by the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action as a basic and fundamental document in the system of international human rights rules.

This came in a statement by the State of Qatar delivered by Third Secretary in the Office of the Minister of State for International Cooperation Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during the general debate on the follow-up and implementation of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, within the framework of the 54th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He said that the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration of the Programme of Action, which is being celebrated this year, represents an important milestone in the process of international efforts to promote and protect human rights, due to the principles contained in this declaration and the programme of action that are still valid and constitute indispensable basic foundations in addressing the challenges facing the world. He pointed out that the Vienna Declaration of the Programme of Action affirms that human rights are interconnected, mutually reinforcing and mutually reinforcing, and must be treated equally, and that there is a need today more than ever to implement these fundamental principles.

Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al Thani added that the occasion of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action is a valuable opportunity to make this document more vibrant and responsive to contemporary challenges, which has proven that the human community is indispensable for cooperation, solidarity and synergy in order to face these challenges and address them in a way active.