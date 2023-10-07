Costa Rica's FM Holds Farewell Ceremony For Qatar's Ambassador

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Costa Rica H E Arnoldo Ricardo Andre Tinoco held a farewell ceremony for Ambassador of Qatar to Costa Rica H E Dr. Khamis bin Rashid Al Kaabi on the occasion of the end of his tenure. A number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Costa Rica attended the ceremony.

