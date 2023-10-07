Qatar Biobank's Recent Data Reveals High Rates Of Obesity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: According to recent data from the Qatar Biobank's (QBB) population-based study, many participants are obese or overweight. It also said that nearly half of the participants are inactive daily, heightening their health risks.
According to data approximately 76% of the population is reported to be overweight or obese. Among them 40% of men and 31% of women are overweight, and 36% of men and 45 % of women are obese.
The flagship Cohort Study, a population-based long-term study has recruited 39,635 participants and out of which 30,570 are Qataris.
“QBB data reveals that many participants are obese or overweight. Alarmingly, nearly half are not active on a daily basis, heightening their health risks. Let's prioritise physical activity for better health,” Qatar Biobank said on X platform, yesterday.
Qatar Biobank is making vital health research possible through its collection of biological samples and data on health and lifestyle from a large number of Qatar's population.
The objective of the cohort study is to gather exceptional biological specimens and meticulously annotated data from individuals of Qatari nationality and long-term residents with a residence history in Qatar spanning at least 15 years, with the aim of advancing medical research. A subsequent follow-up assessment of these participants is conducted five years after their initial visit.
According to the Qatar Biobank's 2020/2021 annual report, 30% of men and 44% of women reported doing no physical activity and 37% of men and 48% of women were recorded as being obese.
Also, data shows that more women than men have recorded having bariatric surgery. 12% of all participants in the Qatar Biobank cohort study have reported having a form of bariatric surgery. The most popular type of bariatric surgery reported is the sleeve gastrectomy with 77% of men and 76% of women who had reported bariatric surgery have had this procedure.
Of the participants who have had bariatric surgery, 47% of men and 65% of women had the surgery performed locally in Qatar.
The report also recorded that metabolic disorders are common amongst the local population. The most commonly self-reported medical conditions are high cholesterol with 31% of men and 28% of women having the condition, high blood pressure with 17% of men and 16% of women and diabetes with 16% of men and 19% of women having the condition.
MENAFN07102023000063011010ID1107205062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.