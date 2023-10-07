Qatar, Azerbaijan Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: The fourth round of the political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held yesterday in the capital of Azerbaijan Baku.

The Qatari side was chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while the Azerbaijani side was chaired by HE Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev.

The round of political consultations dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and a number of issues of joint interest.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi also met in Baku with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi also visited the headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization, at the invitation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Yalchin Rafiyev.

During his meeting with students affiliated with the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs discussed the role of youth in adopting the ideas of the movement and enhancing the role of youth in member states.