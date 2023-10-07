Dominant Verstappen Grabs Pole Position For Qatar Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Max Verstappen dazzled the newly-renovated Lusail International Circuit (LIC) with a dominant performance wowing over 50,000 spectators at packed stands on the opening day of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix yesterday.

After setting the fastest time of 1:27.428 in the only practice session, the Red Bull's runaway series leader took the pole position – his 10th of the season – for tomorrow's Grand Prix capping a phenomenal day with a brisk 1m 23 – his only lap in Q3.



He finished ahead of Mercedes pair George Russell by 0.441 secs and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was .527 off the pace.

Going to his sizzling form, Verstappen is set to clinch his third consecutive drivers' world title in today's sprint where he only needs a sixth place finish to gain an assailable lead over teammate Sergio Perez – the only other driver with a mathematical chance of challenging him in the title race.

“It's a great start of the weekend and I am happy to be on the pole. It has been a good day for us,” said Verstappen.

About the possibility of him sealing the title today, he said:“I know in the back of my mind that that's happening. But it doesn't add any extra pressure or whatever. I just want to enjoy the weekend and try to do the best I can,” said the Red Bull star, who has scored a whopping 300 points from 13 out of 16 wins in the 22-race calendar.

Meanwhile, Russell said an“exceptional” Verstappen will be a deserving champion.

“We can't take anything away from what he and Red Bull have done. And we need to look at ourselves in the mirror and raise our game into next year and give him a challenge,” said the Mercedes driver.

Finishing behind Hamilton was Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc respectively. Mclaren's Oscar Piastri finished sixth ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, while Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and McLaren's Lando Norris qualified on ninth and 10th position.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is awarded the Pole Position trophy after the qualifying session. AFP

Perez slipped to 13th as his best time in the second part of qualifying was deleted because he went off track.

Meanwhile, fans expressed great excitement as the Lusail Circuit was opened to them for the first time following its remodeling.

The enthusiasts defied hot and windy conditions and reached the venue much before the free practice which started at 4:30pm. The Lusail Hill at the end of the first turn turned out to be a huge hit among the fans, who enjoyed the elevated viewing area. The newly-built grandstands at Turn 2,3 and 16 were also packed with spectators.

Today's action will get underway with the shootout at 4:00pm followed by sprint at 8:30pm while the Qatar Grand Prix tomorrow will kick off at 8:00pm.