AAA President Praises Achievements Of Qatari Athletes At Asian Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Hangzhou: The President of the Asian Athletics Association Dahlan Jumaan Al Hamad praised the Qatari achievements in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Al Hamad said in press statements that the successes of Qatari athletes in the 19th edition of the Asian Games are due to the unlimited support of the wise leadership and the continuous follow-up of the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.



Dominant Verstappen grabs pole position for Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit is amazing, says Grosjean

Read Also

He affirmed that the Qatari sports are proceeding with confidence and stability in all sports and have achieved a lot of success in the 19th edition of the Asian Games, expecting that the successes of the current edition will give a great morale boost to Qatari athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The President of the Asian Athletics Association expressed his happiness with the successes of the Qatar athletes in athletics, handball, beach volleyball, archery, equestrian and squash.

Al Hamad also hailed China's organization of the Games, pointing out that the 19th Asiad excelled in the precise technical aspects, especially in sports that require high precision such as athletics.