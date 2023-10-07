Ministry Of Transport Participates In Geneva International Motor Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is participating in the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), which opened at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and continues through October 14.

The MoT's pavilion will be featuring key land transportations strategies and projects where best innovative practices based on environmental sustainability and technological solutions are deployed, thereby supporting the country's transitioning to intelligent transportation, in line with the goals of Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy and pillars of QNV2030.

The pavilion highlights the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar 2050, the Autonomous Vehicles Strategy, and the strategy to transform the public transit system gradually and fully to electricity.

It also highlights the Public Bus Infrastructure Programme, which includes four bus depots and eight stations equipped with electric charging infrastructure. One of the depots is the Lusail Bus Depot, recorded in Guinness World Records as the world's largest depot for e-buses with a capacity of 478.

The pavilion also highlights Sila programme, the brand that brings together Qatar's public transport modes into an integrated network, aiming to improve and facilitate the use of public transit network by enabling customers to make smart choices in terms of schedules, modes, and routes that are the best for them to reach their destinations. It also provides information about public bus stations, routes, and schedules.

The percentage of operating e-buses neared 70 percent in Q3 of 2023.

The MoT is currently in the process of studying the standards and specifications of EVs, in conjunction with the bodies concerned, seeking to put and approve the minimum technical specifications and safety standards of EVs, in addition to establishing a centre for inspecting and verifying EVs specifications conformity and issuing approval certificates required.